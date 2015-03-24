March 24 Anchor Group Ltd

* Wishes to clarify its position with regard to its relationship with clarus asset management and Cobus Kellerman.

* Anchor group has no knowledge of, or involvement in irregularities regarding offshore funds

* No reason to alter outlook given last week

* Aside from asset management services to Clarus, Anchor Capital (or staff of Anchor Capital) has never been in business with Kellerman