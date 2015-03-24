BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 Anchor Group Ltd
* Wishes to clarify its position with regard to its relationship with clarus asset management and Cobus Kellerman.
* Anchor group has no knowledge of, or involvement in irregularities regarding offshore funds
* No reason to alter outlook given last week
* Aside from asset management services to Clarus, Anchor Capital (or staff of Anchor Capital) has never been in business with Kellerman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.