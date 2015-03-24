March 24 Fingerprint Cards

* Says receives touch fingerprint sensor order of 90 msek

* Deliveries are planned for Q2 2015 and the sensors will be used by smartphone manufacturers in China.

* The order value of 90 MSEK is included in the communicated revenue guidance of +1 000 MSEK for 2015 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)