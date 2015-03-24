UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Harboes Bryggeri A/S :
* CEO and Board Member Bernhard Griese has acquired 20,300 B-shares in Harboe Bryggeri, market value 2,074,538 Danish crowns ($304,091) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8221 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.