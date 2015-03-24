BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 net loss of 5.1 million euros ($5.56 million) versus loss of 20.7 million euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 EBIT is positive at 8.9 million euros versus negative EBIT of 0.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.