BRIEF-Bank of Queensland appoints Vicki Clarkson as additional company secretary
* Vicki Clarkson has been appointed as an additional company secretary with effect from 3 april 2017
March 23 AD.Dragowski SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million) versus 13.1 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 1.4 million zlotys versus loss 1.4 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 operating loss 1.2 million zlotys versus loss 1.1 million zlotys year ago
Source text: bit.ly/18TcjXs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7637 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's operations and transactions fully comply with national and international regulations, it said in a statement regarding the arrest of its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the United States.