BRIEF-Omnijoi Media sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 24.8 pct to 51 pct

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 24.8 percent to 51 percent, or to be 20.5 million yuan to 24.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (16.4 million yuan)