UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Solar Company SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 142.2 million zlotys ($37.9 million) versus 148.2 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 5.2 million zlotys versus 3.0 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit 6.8 million zlotys versus 3.7 million zlotys last year
Source text: bit.ly/1BIRLYl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7566 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.