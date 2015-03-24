Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
March 24 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd
* FY Earnings and headline EPS up 26 pct to 2,209 cents
* FY Earnings and headline earnings up 26 pct to R2.5 billion
* FY gross loan impairment expense rose by 5 pct to R4.6 billion
* Final dividend per share: 590 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: