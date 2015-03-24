FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
March 24 Vetropack Holding SA :
* FY 2014 EBIT 49.1 million Swiss francs ($50.77 million) versus 60.0 million francs year ago
* FY 2014 profit 49.2 million francs versus 56.4 million francs year ago
* FY 2014 gross sales 603.7 million francs versus 621 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1CTAm6o Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9672 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.