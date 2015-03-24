Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
March 24 Conduit Capital Ltd
* Jason Druian has resigned from board of directors of Conduit with effect from 23 March 2015
* Midbrook shareholders negotiating pact with Jason Druian, certain other parties to acquire Druian, other parties' shares in conduit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: