UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Emmi AG :
* Net sales of 3,404 million Swiss francs ($3.52 billion) in 2014, which corresponds to an increase of 3.2 pct (organic 3.0 pct) and is in line with target of 3 pct to 4 pct
* FY EBIT of 136.2 million francs (2013: 168.5 million francs), net profit of 78.9 million francs and a net profit margin of 2.3 pct, 2014 result is slightly above targets of August 2014, which in part reflects a very good Q4
* Currency effects will have a negative impact on Emmi's performance in 2015
* FY 2014 net profit amounting to 78.9 million francs and a net profit margin of 2.3 pct for FY 2014, which corresponds to a decline of 24.6 pct (2013: 104.6 million francs)
* Expects a markedly negative currency translation effect and an additional organic decline in sales. Emmi also expects a decline in income for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9668 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.