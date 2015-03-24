March 24 Thrombogenics NV :
* Thrombogenics announces positive topline results from
OASIS study
* Oasis study meets primary endpoint
* Oasis study is first controlled study with Jetrea of its
kind since results of pivotal phase III program were announced
in 2011
* Study includes 24-month follow up data, longest period
patients have been studied post treatment with this novel
medicine
* 41.7 pct of patients treated with Jetrea achieved VMA
resolution at day 28 post injection (p<0.001)
* In phase III program 10.1 pct of patients treated with a
placebo injection achieved VMA resolution (p<0.001)
* Results from these analyzes are planned to be shared with
retina community at a major scientific meeting in H2 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)