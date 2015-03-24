BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
March 24 Land Securities Group Plc :
* Land securities sells Times Square, EC4, to Blackstone
* Has exchanged contracts to sell its 95 pct stake in Times Square, EC4, to Blackstone for 268.4 mln stg
* Completion will be at end of july
* Strutt & Parker acted on behalf of Land Securities and BNP Paribas advised Blackstone
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: