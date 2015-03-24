March 24 Land Securities Group Plc :

* Land securities sells Times Square, EC4, to Blackstone

* Has exchanged contracts to sell its 95 pct stake in Times Square, EC4, to Blackstone for 268.4 mln stg

* Completion will be at end of july

* Strutt & Parker acted on behalf of Land Securities and BNP Paribas advised Blackstone