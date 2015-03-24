March 24 Kingfisher Plc :

* Notes suspension of shares of MR Bricolage on French Stock Exchange

* Working with board, major shareholders of MR Bricolage in relation to outstanding condition surrounding potential acquisition of MR Bricolage

* Tabur Family, another major shareholder and signatory to agreement, has confirmed that they remain committed to transaction

* Both majority of board of MR Bricolage and ANPF, a major shareholder of MR Bricolage, have reservations in relation to deal but has yet to receive clarification of their positions

