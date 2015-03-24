March 24 Oberbank AG :

* FY 2014 profit before tax grew to 157.6 million euros ($173 million) (+ 11.2 percent), after tax by 11.5 percent to 136.5 million euros

* Decides on capital increase for April 2015; capital increase of up to 1,918,875 shares; the price will be between 45 and 55 euros

* In addition, issue of core capital bonds in amount of up to 30 million euros is planned