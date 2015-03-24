March 24 Ternienergia SpA :

* Signs agreements for sale to Aega Energy Prima AS (a Norwegian fund) of 50 percent of share capital of DT Srl

* Total price of sale agreed between parties is 0.5 million euros ($546,900) for 50 pct of share capital, paid by Aega Energy Prima in cash

* DT Srl is an owner of a utility scale PV plant for an installed capacity of around 1 MWp