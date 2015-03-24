BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 Ternienergia SpA :
* Signs agreements for sale to Aega Energy Prima AS (a Norwegian fund) of 50 percent of share capital of DT Srl
* Total price of sale agreed between parties is 0.5 million euros ($546,900) for 50 pct of share capital, paid by Aega Energy Prima in cash
* DT Srl is an owner of a utility scale PV plant for an installed capacity of around 1 MWp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.