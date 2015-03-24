BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Increase of dividend proposal to 0.15 euros per share
* Future dividend distributions in an amount of 50 - 60 pct of the funds from operations (FFO)
* Christof Okulla appointed as CFO with effect from May 1
* Alexander von Cramm will leave company by mutual agreement with effect from April 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.