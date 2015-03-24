BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 Istanbul Stock Exchange:
* UBS AG raises its stake to 16.35 percent from 9.81 percent
* UBS AG London Branch buys 800,000 shares at 3,158,400 lira ($1.23 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5663 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.