March 24 ECO Business Immobilien AG :

* FY revenue down 48.2 percent to 42.8 million euros ($46.7 million)

* FY EBIT loss 2 million euros versus profit 6.2 million euros

* FY loss after tax loss-group share 13.7 million euros versus loss 6.6 million euros

* 2014-end equity ratio 39.0 percent versus 36.4 percent year ago

* Aim for 2015 is to achieve a further improvement in the equity ratio