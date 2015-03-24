BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 ECO Business Immobilien AG :
* FY revenue down 48.2 percent to 42.8 million euros ($46.7 million)
* FY EBIT loss 2 million euros versus profit 6.2 million euros
* FY loss after tax loss-group share 13.7 million euros versus loss 6.6 million euros
* 2014-end equity ratio 39.0 percent versus 36.4 percent year ago
* Aim for 2015 is to achieve a further improvement in the equity ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.