BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 Euronext NV :
* On March 23 Euronext NV repaid 140 million euros ($153 million) as an early repayment of the 250 million euro term loan drawn on June 19, 2014
* Simultaneously to repayment of 140 million euro term loan, Euronext NV increased undrawn revolving credit facility to 390 million euros
* Term of both instruments is three years starting on March 23, with two one-year extension possibilities
($1 = 0.9164 euros)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.