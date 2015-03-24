March 24 Euronext NV :

* On March 23 Euronext NV repaid 140 million euros ($153 million) as an early repayment of the 250 million euro term loan drawn on June 19, 2014

* Simultaneously to repayment of 140 million euro term loan, Euronext NV increased undrawn revolving credit facility to 390 million euros

* Term of both instruments is three years starting on March 23, with two one-year extension possibilities

