Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 25 Dassault Systemes SA :
* To propose to next general meeting of shareholders of May 28 approval of a dividend of 0.43 euro per share for year 2014
* It will also be proposed that each shareholder be granted option to choose to receive payment of dividends in form of shares
* Shares will be traded ex-dividend as of June 3 and dividends made payable as from June 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order