March 25 Dassault Systemes SA :

* To propose to next general meeting of shareholders of May 28 approval of a dividend of 0.43 euro per share for year 2014

* It will also be proposed that each shareholder be granted option to choose to receive payment of dividends in form of shares

* Shares will be traded ex-dividend as of June 3 and dividends made payable as from June 25