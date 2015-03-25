March 25 LEG Immobilien AG

* Says target dividend payout ratio of 65 percent to be maintained. Further dynamic development of dividend can therefore be expected

* Says assumes FFO I in a range of eur 195 million to eur 200 million, or eur 3.42 to eur 3.50 per share, for 2015

* Says expects the adjusted ebitda margin to increase from 66.5% in 2014 to around 71% in 2017

* Says extends contracts of Thomas Hegel, chief executive officer, Eckhard Schultz, chief financial officer, and Holger Hentschel, chief operating officer

* Says management contracts extended by 5 yrs each

* 2014 dividend 1.96 eurper share