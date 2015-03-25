March 25 Biosynex SA :

* Gets loan of 230,000 euros ($251,459) from Bpifrance to support development of two obstetrics tests

* Interest free loan is repayable over five years from 2018 and finances 48 percent of project

Source text: bit.ly/1DXjQCa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)