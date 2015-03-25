BRIEF-Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments issues 2017 2nd tranche non-public corporate bonds, raising 60 mln yuan
March 28 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
March 25 Biosynex SA :
* Gets loan of 230,000 euros ($251,459) from Bpifrance to support development of two obstetrics tests
* Interest free loan is repayable over five years from 2018 and finances 48 percent of project
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 25 percent to increase by 5 percent, or to be 48.1 million yuan to 67.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (64.1 million yuan)