March 25 Petroceltic International Plc :

* Kurdistan operations update

* Hess and Petroceltic have jointly elected to withdraw from Dinarta licence without any further drilling

* Review concluded that an additional well would be required to further evaluate exploration potential of Shireen prospect, and that further operational difficulties could not be ruled out

* All PSC work program obligations have been fulfilled other than required final remediation of well sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: