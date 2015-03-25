March 25 Bank Vozrozhdeniye PJSC :
* FY 2014 net interest income 9.79 billion roubles ($169.18
million) versus 9.49 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net fee and commission income of 3.96 billion
roubles versus 4.51 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 profit for period 1.2 billion roubles versus 1.49
billion roubles year ago
* As of Dec. 31, 2014 regulatory capital adequacy ratio of
12 pct versus 11.2 pct as of Dec. 31, 2013
* FY 2014 net interest margin improved by 13 bps versus year
ago to 4.6 pct
* Says charged 3.2 billion roubles to provisions for loan
impairment in 2014 that was 16.9 pct lower than in 2013
* In FY 2014 share of non-performing loans surged by 2.7
pps to 10 pct (or 17.1 billion roubles)
($1 = 57.8675 roubles)
