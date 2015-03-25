BRIEF-Infomart says change of top shareholder
* Says its top shareholder, president Shigeyuki Furuno is holding no stake in the co, down from 14.9 percent, along with death
March 25 4fun Media SA :
* Ewa Czekala resigns as company's chairman of management board, will keep post of managing director until April 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its top shareholder, president Shigeyuki Furuno is holding no stake in the co, down from 14.9 percent, along with death
* Firm will recover parts, rare metals from Note 7 phones (Adds detail of S8 launch in paragraph 5)