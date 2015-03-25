March 25 Skanska AB

* Skanska selected as partner to Welsh Water's Asset Management Programme in UK

* Skanska says value to Skanska over first two years will be about GBP 46 m, about SEK 580 m, which will be included in order bookings for Skanska UK in the first quarter of 2015

* The total contract runs from 2015 to 2020, with an option of a five year extension

* Work starts in April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)