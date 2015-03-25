March 25 Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv reaches additional antitrust settlements

* Autoliv has reached agreements regarding additional settlements to resolve certain direct purchasers' global (including U.S.) or non-U.S. antitrust claims which were not covered by its earlier U.S. direct purchaser antitrust class action settlement

* Autoliv says total amount of these additional settlements is $81 million

* Autoliv says effect on autoliv's q1 2015 reported operating income is expected to be around $77 million

* As noted in its Annual Report filed with the SEC, Autoliv is still subject to ongoing antitrust investigations and civil litigation