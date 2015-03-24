Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 24 Ixonos Oyj :
* Starts co-operational negotiations with its personnel in Finland
* Goal of co-operational negotiations is to adjust personnel costs primarily through temporary measures in order to align them with market demand
* Additional goal is to enhance efficiency of company's operation
* Negotiations will result in temporary lay-offs for a maximum of 90 days for part of personnel and in job terminations for a maximum of 9 persons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order