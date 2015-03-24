March 24 Ixonos Oyj :

* Starts co-operational negotiations with its personnel in Finland

* Goal of co-operational negotiations is to adjust personnel costs primarily through temporary measures in order to align them with market demand

* Additional goal is to enhance efficiency of company's operation

* Negotiations will result in temporary lay-offs for a maximum of 90 days for part of personnel and in job terminations for a maximum of 9 persons