FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
March 24 Biella Neher Holding AG :
* FY consolidated net profit increased to 0.4 million Swiss francs ($0.4 million) by 1.6 million Swiss francs
* FY sales 175.8 million Swiss francs (previous year: 191.2 million Swiss francs)
* To propose increased dividend of 150 Swiss francs per share
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.