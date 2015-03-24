BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 Kathimerini Publishing SA
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Kathimerini Publications signed securitised 36 million euros ($39.29 million) common bond loan, divided in 36 million bonds valued at 1 euro each
* Says National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank , Alpha Bank and Eurobank Ergasias are facilitators Source text: bit.ly/19MW53h
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.