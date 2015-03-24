March 24 Kathimerini Publishing SA

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Kathimerini Publications signed securitised 36 million euros ($39.29 million) common bond loan, divided in 36 million bonds valued at 1 euro each

* Says National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank , Alpha Bank and Eurobank Ergasias are facilitators Source text: bit.ly/19MW53h

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)