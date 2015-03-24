Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 24 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
* Statement re sale of shares
* Simon Nixon intends to offer for sale approximately 35 mln existing ordinary 0.02 pence shares of moneysupermarket.com group plc
* Offer is approximately 6.4 pct of issued share capital of company
* Citi has been appointed as sole bookrunner in respect of placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order