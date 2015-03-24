March 24 Novabase Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :

* Says Espirito Santo Tech Ventures SGPS SA (held at 100 pct by Novo Banco) sold part of its stake in the company and reached a 5.36 percent stake

* Joaquim Sérvulo Rodrigues is simultaneously director at Espírito Santo Tech Ventures and Novabase Source text: bit.ly/1IqQ7Au

