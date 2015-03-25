Chaebol reform at forefront of S.Korea presidential campaign - again
* Presidential frontrunner Moon vows to empower investors at family-owned chaebols
March 25 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* Srv-Developed redi project in metro quarter of Kalasatama, Helsinki will be launched.
* 225 million euros ($245.75 million) project credit agreement has been signed with a banks syndicate to construct shopping centre and parking facility
* Also signed contracting agreements of around 390 million euros for implementation of shopping centre and parking facility.
* Construction will commence on a large scale during April 2015.
* Shopping centre and parking facility is scheduled to open in autumn 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1NexeBw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Presidential frontrunner Moon vows to empower investors at family-owned chaebols
* Says to issue 726.8 million shares of common stock, at the price of 6.87 yuan per share to its existing shareholders