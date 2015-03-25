March 25 Schindler Holding AG :
* Approval of higher daily volumes within limits of ongoing
repurchase program of own registered shares and bearer
participation certificates
* Has applied for exemption from rules of art. 55B Abs. 1
lit. C of stock exchange ordinance (permitted daily volume) with
respect to its ongoing repurchase program from takeover board
* Takeover board partially approved Schindler's request and
authorized an increase of daily volumes from a current maximum
of 6,031 to a new maximum of 10,088 registered shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)