March 25 S Immo AG :

* FY 2014 net income increased to 33.8 million euros ($36.86 million)

* FY 2014 rental income totalled 111.8 million euros (2013: 116.7 million euros)

* FY group's gross profit came to 105.7 million euros (2013: 109.6 million euros)

* FY 2014 EBITDA amounted to 89.8 million euros (2013: 100.9 million euros)

* As a result of strong performance in its markets, S Immo saw FY 2014 EBIT rising to 138.7 million euros (2013: 95.8 million euros), an increase of around 45 pct year-on-year

