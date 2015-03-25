March 25 London Capital Group Holdings Plc
:
* Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations of
£1.1m (2013: £2.2m)
* Statutory loss before tax from continuing operations of
£7.9m (2013: £4.8m)
* Revenue from UK financial spread betting ("FSB") and
contracts for difference ("CFD") down 7 pct to £19.4m (2013:
£20.8m)
* As part of restructuring and recruitment of required
personnel with skill level to drive group forward, about 75 pct
of previous workforce has now departed
* Strategy is now in place for group to return to long-term
sustainable growth at all levels of business during second half
of 2015
* Anticipate that restructuring process will last until end
of 2016.
