Chaebol reform at forefront of S.Korea presidential campaign - again
* Presidential frontrunner Moon vows to empower investors at family-owned chaebols
March 25 Payment Systems Regulator:
* PSR confirms regulatory framework
* Confirmed how it will regulate industry from 1 April 2015.
* PSR's aim is to make payment systems work well for people and organisations that use them, and deliver greater choice, innovation and competition
* Has also published a policy work programme setting out priorities for year ahead
* Published draft terms of reference for two market reviews and announced a card payment systems programme of work
* Two market reviews will look at ownership and competitiveness of infrastructure provision; and supply of indirect access
* Work will help PSR gather important evidence to help it make robust decisions that make a real difference to those who use payment systems (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Presidential frontrunner Moon vows to empower investors at family-owned chaebols
* Says to issue 726.8 million shares of common stock, at the price of 6.87 yuan per share to its existing shareholders