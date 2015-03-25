March 25 Payment Systems Regulator:

* PSR confirms regulatory framework

* Confirmed how it will regulate industry from 1 April 2015.

* PSR's aim is to make payment systems work well for people and organisations that use them, and deliver greater choice, innovation and competition

* Has also published a policy work programme setting out priorities for year ahead

* Published draft terms of reference for two market reviews and announced a card payment systems programme of work

* Two market reviews will look at ownership and competitiveness of infrastructure provision; and supply of indirect access

* Work will help PSR gather important evidence to help it make robust decisions that make a real difference to those who use payment systems