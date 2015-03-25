UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 25 Kilian Kerner AG :
* Gaining new anchor investor with participation of over 25 percent
* As company has already published, Monobox Ventures has acquired all external loan liabilities of Kilian Kerner Group in the amount of 2.75 million euros from old creditors($3.00 million) (including accrued interest)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.