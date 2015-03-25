March 25 Mondo TV SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 consolidated net profit about 1.7 million euros compared to loss of 7.1 million euros in 2013

* Full year 2014 value of production is about 18.3 million euros, up 46 percent year on year

* Says board of directors deliberated to propose to shareholders meeting to carry forward income of financial year equal to 1,470,000 euros