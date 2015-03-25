MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 28
DUBAI, March 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 25 Koninklijke Philips Nv
* Philips enters into collaboration with Janssen to develop new handheld blood test to support care of patients with neuropsychiatric disorders
* Philips will be responsible for development and manufacturing of handheld test
* Janssen will be responsible for clinical studies to validate test, as well as commercialization of final product Source text: philips.to/1ERz7C1 Further company coverage: [PHG.AS JNJ.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Investors hunt for high-yield shares before ex-dividend day