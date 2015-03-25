March 25 (Reuters) -

* BayernLB says risk provisions in operating business 68 million eur

* BayernLB says will do everything to repay remaining 2.3 billion eur to bavaria

* BayernLB CEO says writedowns on heta a bit above 1.2 billion eur

* BayernLB CEO says sale of dkb is not on the agenda

* BayernLB CEOsays aims to poach customers from commerzbank, deutsche bank, hsbc

* BayernLB CEO says to repay around two thirds of operating profit to bavaria