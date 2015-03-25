BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces executive changes
* Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer
March 25 Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA proposes an end to opt-out selling of insurance add-ons
* Found that opt-out selling often results in consumers purchasing an insurance product they do not need
* Consult on proposals which include introducing guidance for firms to consumers information about add-ons at right time in sales process
* Ban would apply to any add-on sales of regulated or unregulated products offered alongside financial primary products
* Consultation period ends on 25th June 2015
* Recommends that firms give annual price of add-ons rather than relying on monthly figures so that overall price to be paid is easily understood
* Wants firms to provide consumers with more appropriate and timely information for them to make informed choice on add-on products and to identify best package (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December.