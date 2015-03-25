UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 25 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Hemtex AB has signed an agreement with LINK Mobility AB, a fully owned subsidiary of LINK Mobility Group ASA, regarding mobile communications solutions for Hemtex's customer club Studio Hemtex in Sweden and Finland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.