BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces executive changes
* Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer
March 25 Dresdner Factoring AG :
* Fixed cash compensation for squeeze-out merger set to 11.46 euros ($13) per share
* Decision on squeeze-out must be adopted at forthcoming annual meeting of Dresdner Factoring AG which is scheduled for May 13
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December.