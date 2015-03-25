BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical issues 750 mln yuan super short-term debentures
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche super short-term debentures worth 750 million yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 5.6 percent
March 25 Euronext:
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Cellectis will resume on Alternext Paris on March 25 at 15:00 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it will sell entire 260,000 shares of With Pharm for 1.43 billion won