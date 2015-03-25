BRIEF-G-bits Network Technology to pay cash 41 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 28G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd :
March 25 Rella Holding A/S :
* Conditional agreement on sale of Rella Holding A/S' holding of B-shares in Aller Holding A/S has been signed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd :
* Says transcosmos inc. will decrease voting power in the company to 3.4 percent(52,100 shares), from 13.4 percent (218,500 shares)