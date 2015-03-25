March 25 Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG :

* FY income before income taxes of 40.7 million euros ($44.6 million) (previous year: 43.8 million euros) and revenues of 335.1 million euros (previous year: 356.3 million euros)

* FY net income after tax amounted to 26.3 million euros, compared to 28.1 million euros in 2013

* To propose dividend of 3.00 euros per share