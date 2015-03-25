BRIEF-Pyng receives securityholder approval for acquisition by Teleflex
* Pyng receives securityholder approval for acquisition by Teleflex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 25 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Says signs contract with CTS Ltd for exclusive promotion of Neurofarmagen test in Israel Source text: bit.ly/1EG2BjW
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pyng receives securityholder approval for acquisition by Teleflex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 785.9 million won contract with Wright Health Group Limited to provide collagen and other cosmetic products in U.K.