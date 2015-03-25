BRIEF-Pyng receives securityholder approval for acquisition by Teleflex
Pyng receives securityholder approval for acquisition by Teleflex
March 25 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :
* Successful IPO that raises 53.4 million euros ($58.6 million) on Euronext Paris
* Offer oversubscribed 3.8 times, share offering price of 12.7 euros per share
* Market capitalization of 226 million euros
Market capitalization of 226 million euros
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
* Says it signed a 785.9 million won contract with Wright Health Group Limited to provide collagen and other cosmetic products in U.K.